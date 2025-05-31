Clint Eastwood reflects on decades in Hollywood and his drive to keep working as he turns 95

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clint Eastwood declared that he has no intention of slowing down as he marks his 95th birthday.

In a recent interview with the Austrian newspaper Kurier, the legendary actor and director, who turned 95 on Saturday, revealed that he is in pre-production on a new movie, dispelling rumors that 2024's "Juror #2" would be his final film.

"There’s no reason why a man can’t get better with age," he explained. "And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I’m not one of them."

Eastwood launched his acting career in 1954 when he secured a contract with Universal Pictures. He initially struggled to land roles and took on minor parts in movies, including 1955's "Tarantula" and "Revenge of the Creature" before Universal terminated his contract in 1955.

The actor landed his breakthrough role when he was cast as Rowdy Yates in the popular TV western "Rawhide," which aired from 1959 to 1965.

Eastwood also found international stardom during the 1960s when he played The Man with No Name — a fearless gunfighter whose stoicism masked his brutality. The character appeared in director Sergio Leone's Italian westerns, popularly known as "spaghetti westerns," and included 1964's "A Fistful of Dollars"; 1965's "For a Few Dollars More," and 1966's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

In 1967, the three films were released in the United States and became box office hits, establishing Eastwood as a bankable Hollywood star.

While continuing to star in Westerns including "The Outlaw Josey Wales" and "Pale Rider," Eastwood made his directorial debut in 1971 when he helmed the critically acclaimed movie "Play Misty For Me." That same year, Eastwood starred as police inspector Harry Callahan in the action-thriller "Dirty Harry." The movie was a critical and commercial success and spawned four sequels.

Eastwood received two Academy Awards in 1992, after directing and producing the classic Western "Unforgiven."

"I'm going to work while I can still learn something or until I'm really senile." — Clint Eastwood

In 1995, Eastwood co-starred with Meryl Streep in the hit romantic drama "The Bridges of Madison County," based on the novel of the same name. The role marked a departure from his usual tough-guy roles and showcased his versatility as an actor.

The California native found further success with the critical and commercial hits "Mystic River" (2003), "Million Dollar Baby" (2004) and "Letters From Iwo Jima" (2006).

At age 74, Eastwood became the oldest person ever to win the Academy Award for Best Director for "Million Dollar Baby," which also earned an Oscar for Best Picture.

A few of Eastwood's other acclaimed movies include "Gran Torino" (2008) "Invictus" (2009), "J. Edgar" (2011), "American Sniper" (2014), "Sully" (2016), "The Mule" (2018), "Richard Jewell" (2019) and "Cry Macho" (2021).

While speaking with Kurier, Eastwood reflected on the secret behind his drive.

"I always knew that you can get further with a positive attitude to life than with a negative one," he said. "You shouldn't see the glass as half empty. And I had that feeling when I was 25, as an aspiring actor who was contemptuously told by numerous producers that I was a failure. I even heard a little voice inside me back then that said you could do it."

Eastwood also shared his thoughts on the current state of Hollywood movies, decrying the proliferation of sequels, remakes and franchise films.

"We live in an era of remakes and franchises," he noted. "I've shot sequels three times, but I haven't been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home."

Eastwood, who has been married twice and has had several long-term partners, is father to eight children including daughter Laurie, 69, daughter Kimber, 60, son Kyle, 57, daughter Alison, 53 , son Scott, 39, daughter Kathryn, 37, daughter Francesca, 31, and daughter Morgan, 28.

During his interview with Kurier, Eastwood was asked if his partners had been bothered when he worked with some of Hollywood's most beautiful actresses.

"The women in my life have always known that I won't leave them just because I flirt with other women," he said. "I am happy with my life. At a certain point, I have always been older than my wives, but I feel just as young as them, at least mentally."

"And physically I'm still doing well, so hopefully no one will have to worry about me in this regard for a long time," he added.

Eastwood also explained why he believes he has continued to find success after a career spanning seven decades.

"I didn't repeat myself, I didn't always make the same kind of film, I always tried something new," he said. "A new genre, a different role."

"As an actor, I was still under contract with a studio, was in the old system and was therefore forced to learn something new every year," he added.

"And that's why I'm going to work while I can still learn something or until I'm really senile."