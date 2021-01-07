Shia LaBeouf, Margaret Qualley split amid actor's abuse allegations, lawsuit: report

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly called it quits.

The split comes as LaBeouf, 34, faces fallout from a lawsuit filed against him by his ex, FKA Twigs, in which she accuses the "Transformers" star of allegedly abusing her during their relationship.

LaBeouf and Qualley, 26, met while filming a "not safe for work," or NSFW music video for the Rainsford song "Love Me Like You Hate Me," according to People magazine.

However, the couple is no more, two sources told the celebrity gossip magazine.

SHIA LABEOUF, MARGARET QUALLEY'S CHEMISTRY IN NSFW MUSIC VIDEO ROCKS FANS

"They broke up on Saturday," one source said. "They're just in different places in their lives."

The insider said that the actress is focusing on her career and is "ready to get back to work." She'll soon be jetting off to Canada to work on a new film, according to the People.

A second source told People that Qualley is aware of the "backlash" she's facing for dating LaBeouf amid the allegations.

Spokespeople for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

SHIA LABEOUF'S CO-STAR VANESSA KIRBY SPEAKS OUT FOLLOWING LAWSUIT ALLEGING HE ABUSED WOMEN

FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf late last year in which she accused him of physically, mentally and emotionally abusing her during their past relationship.

At the center of the lawsuit is a 2019 incident involving Barnett riding as a passenger in a car driven "recklessly" by LaBeouf. According to the report, the singer-songwriter accused LaBeouf of "removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him."

Barnett went on to accuse LaBeouf of acting ragefully toward her throughout the trip, and at one point he woke "her up in the middle of the night, choking her," the New York Times reported in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barnett said the "Transformers" actor also "assaulted" her at a gas station stop after she "begged to be let out of the car."

Barnett accused LaBeouf of pulling over, removing her bags from the trunk of the vehicle and "throwing her against the car while screaming in her face," the suit alleges, according to the Times. She was then "forced" back into the car.

Included in the lawsuit are additional accusations made by another former girlfriend of LaBeouf’s, Karolyn Pho.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

LaBeouf reacted to allegations made by Barnett and Pho in an emailed response to the Times. He said "many of the allegations" made against him are "not true," and the actor also addressed his alcoholism.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report