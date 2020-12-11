FKA Twigs addresses accusations against Shia LaBeouf: 'Never thought something like this would happen to me'

FKA Twigs is speaking out.

Hours after news broke that the 32-year-old musician had filed a lawsuit against her ex, Shia LaBeouf, she's opened up about her decision on Twitter.

The "Two Weeks" singer, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a suit against the 34-year-old actor on Friday, per The New York Times, accusing him of physically, mentally and emotionally abusing her during their former relationship.

Among the accusations made by the singer-songwriter is an alleged assault at a gas station, an instance of LaBeouf "threatening to crash" a car he was driving with her in it, choking her in the night and more.

On Friday afternoon, the star took to Twitter to address her decision to come forward with her allegations.

"It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship," she began a string of tweets. "It was hard for me to process too, during and after I never thought something like this would happen to me."

Barnett said in coming forward, she hoped "to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option."

Additionally, the star said she wanted others going through something similar to know that they are not alone, as well as to "shed some light" on how people can help loved ones they fear may be in an abusive relationship. She noted that such an instance "can be confusing."

The musician called statistics regarding domestic violence "shocking" and said she's been "really anxious" about victims being stuck with their abusers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence," Barnett added, "My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story."

She then shared a few "amazing charities and helplines" to support, including Free From, the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Sistah Space.

Included in the lawsuit are additional accusations made by another former girlfriend of LaBeouf’s, Karolyn Pho, who offered similar allegations.

LaBeouf told the Times that “many of the allegations” made against him are “not true," but said that due to his "alcoholism or aggression," he's "been abusive to [himself] and everyone around [him] for years."

