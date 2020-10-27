Shia LaBeouf, Margaret Qualley's chemistry in NSFW music video rocks fans

Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf have some intense chemistry in a new NSFW video for the song "Love Me Like You Hate Me" by the actress's sister Rainey Qualley.

In the nine-minute-long video, Qualley and LaBeouf play a couple who are trying to navigate the highs and lows of their relationship. At one point, the two actors strip down for an intimate sex scene.

Rainey released the racy video under her performance name, Rainsford, and wrote on Instagram, "We made a short choreographed film to represent ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’ starring my sister @MargaretQualley and Shia LaBeouf."

The video was choreographed by "LA-based dance duo @ja_collective featuring cinematography by @natashabraier with special thanks to @oliviawilde," Rainey continued.

She described how her project is "filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart."

The girls' mother, model and actress Andie MacDowell, called the video "incredibly beautiful" and "stunning" and congratulated everyone involved.

Fans on social media equally thought the video was beautiful and couldn't help but swoon over the couple's on-screen chemistry.

"DAMN!! Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote one fan.

"So so Beautiful... I’m smiling and crying at the same time and I’ll probably watch it in about oh I don’t know I’m sure I’m gonna watch it at least 100 times," said another.

"The Shia content we needed and deserved," joked a user.

Someone else gushed, "I am actually shaking at how f--king remarkable their chemistry is. And the song is a pure bop. Fantastic work all around."

"Amazing song and stunning film," complimented another.

Margaret Qualley, 26, is set to star alongside her mother in an upcoming series on Netflix titled "Maid," which follows a young single mother's life as she clean houses to provide for her child.

The show is based on Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive." MacDowell, 62, is set to play an artist battling inner demons.

Margaret Qualley previously starred alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's film "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood."

In 2020, LaBeouf starred in two films, "Pieces of a Woman" and "The Tax Collector."