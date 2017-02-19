Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump project to New Mexico

Actor Shia LaBeouf has brought his anti-Trump performance-art piece to New Mexico on Saturday.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that LaBeouf, along with two others, brought the 24-hour live-streaming camera performance piece to Albuquerque. The camera was mounted to a wall with the message: "He will not divide us," referring to President Trump.

The artists want people to go up to the camera and repeat the phrase.

LaBeouf told the Journal: "We are anti the normalization of division. That's it. The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you."

The Journal reported the project drew a group of a several dozen people as officers nearby had no intention of getting involved in the peaceful event.

LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after he got into an altercation with another man during the performance art project. He faces a misdemeanor assault charge and is due in court April 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.