Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney

Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial began in Los Angeles on Monday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Harvey Weinstein appeared in court again on Wednesday in Los Angeles in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday.

On Tuesday, Weinstein’s lawyer, Mark Werksman, asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench for help regarding his client’s holding cell. Werksman said the conditions were "unhygienic" and "almost medieval."

On Wednesday, Werksman thanked the judge for dealing with the conditions and said, "The sheriffs inspected and cleaned up the place where he’s being housed."

Harvey Weinstein's holding cell was "cleaned up" by Los Angeles sheriffs on Wednesday.

Harvey Weinstein's holding cell was "cleaned up" by Los Angeles sheriffs on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Wednesday was the final day the court featured a jury panel in the selection process. Court will be dark on Thursday with lawyers returning on Friday for motions in limine, or the last arguments on what evidence can be presented in court.

Weinstein addressed the potential jurors on Wednesday after Werksman introduced him to the courtroom. 

"We are very pleased to introduce you to Mr. Harvey Weinstein, our client," his lawyer said with Weinstein replying, "Hi everyone," as he waved.

Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault and rape trial in Los Angeles is currently on its final day of jury selections.

Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault and rape trial in Los Angeles is currently on its final day of jury selections. (Etienne Laurent/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, and four other women. The women will testify as "Jane Doe" during the trial in a Los Angeles court, where jury selection began Monday.

Weinstein, 70, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence following a conviction in New York. Weinstein was granted permission to take his appeal of his 2020 sex crime conviction to the New York State Court of Appeals.

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan court in a walker in January 2020.

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan court in a walker in January 2020. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Weinstein's trial, which comes five years after women’s stories about him gave momentum to the #MeToo movement, is expected to last eight weeks. 

With the slow process of screening and selecting jurors from a pool of more than 200 people, opening statements are not expected until Oct. 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

