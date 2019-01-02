'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Shay Mitchell is sharing her private struggle with fans.

The former "Pretty Little Liars" star revealed in an emotional New Year's note on Instagram on Tuesday that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2018. Mitchell, 31, has reportedly been quietly dating TV host Matte Babel since January 2017.

The actress first shared a sonogram photo with a broken heart emoji before posting a lengthy note about how it's sometimes "easier to only showcase the good times on social media."

"Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting," Mitchell wrote. "The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams."

"In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together -- in good times and in bad -- and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through," she continued. "So, for 2019, let's all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other."

"This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope that you agree. Happy New Year everyone," Mitchell concluded.

Fans recently saw Mitchell channel her motherly instincts when her PLL character, Emily, welcomed twins with Sasha Pieterse's Ali.