Shay Mitchell's gender reveal involving epic 'Power Rangers' battle goes viral

Shay Mitchell recently learned the sex of her unborn child in a unique way.

The “You” actress, 32, posted a video to her YouTube channel on Thursday titled “Do NOT Try This Gender Reveal at Home.”

Mitchell is first seen in the viral video clip at her doctor’s office for a routine checkup. When asked if she and boyfriend Matte Babel would like to know the sex of the baby, they decline, noting they plan to find out the child’s sex later that day at a reveal planned by Mitchell’s assistant, Liz.

SHAY MITCHELL ANNOUNCES SHE'S PREGNANT AFTER SUFFERING MISCARRIAGE

“I truly think I’m having a boy because — just retribution of having a girl,” she said, joking her parents would tell her it was “karma.”

Later, the couple sits outside, waiting for the big surprise. Suddenly, a blue Power Ranger emerges from the home above, leading the couple to think their child is a boy. But just moments later, a pink Power Ranger appears.

“Wait, what? We’re not having twins!” Mitchell says, clearly confused.

The two rangers then begin to “battle." The winner’s color ultimately represents the child’s sex.

“Power Rangers. Never in the history of gender reveals have I seen Power Rangers,” Mitchell says at one point.

'PRETTY LITTLE LIARS' STAR SHAY MITCHELL REVEALS SHE SUFFERED A MISCARRIAGE

Eventually, the pink Power Ranger — now sans mask — makes her way toward the couple, who shortly after realize they are expecting a baby girl.

The reveal comes after the former “Pretty Little Liars” star announced she was pregnant with a topless photo on Instagram. In the image, Mitchell's growing baby bump is clearly visible.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?” she captioned the post.