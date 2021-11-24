Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Jessie J suffered a miscarriage after deciding to have a baby on her own: ‘I’m still in shock’

The musician revealed the miscarriage news hours before she was set to perform at a concert in Los Angeles

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jessie J suffered a miscarriage after choosing to have a baby on her own.

The 33-year-old musician revealed the news in an Instagram post shared Wednesday. Jessie J shared the announcement hours before she was set to perform a concert in Los Angeles.

Jessie J revealed she suffered a miscarriage in a social media post Wednesday.

Jessie J revealed she suffered a miscarriage in a social media post Wednesday. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images)

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,’" she began her post. 

"By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."

CHANNING TATUM AND JESSIE J SPLIT MONTHS AFTER REUNITING

The singer made the announcement regarding the personal news just hours before she was set to perform at a Los Angeles concert.

The singer made the announcement regarding the personal news just hours before she was set to perform at a Los Angeles concert. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Jessie J revealed she didn't cancel her upcoming concert because she believed it would help her.

"I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it," she explained. "Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it."

"But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Domino" singer revealed she had chosen to have a baby on her own in her emotional post.

"I decided to have a baby on my own," Jessie J wrote. "Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

Jessie J made the decision to perform at the concert despite the devastating news.

Jessie J made the decision to perform at the concert despite the devastating news. (Getty)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jessie J had recently been linked to dancer Max Pham Nguyen following her split from Channing Tatum.

Tatum and Jessie J had dated for a year before splitting, reuniting and then splitting again in 2020.

Trending