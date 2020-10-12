Sharon Osbourne dyes hair red again after 68th birthday: I 'felt like Grandma Clampett'

Sharon Osbourne has returned to her signature red hair.

Back in February, it was revealed that the former reality star, now 68, had ditched the red coloring for a more natural, grey look.

On Monday, however, Osbourne appeared on "The Talk" with her hair once again colored.

The star appeared to have been working up to the change, as in recent days, she sported a softer pink hair color before going full-blown red again.

"I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror, and I'm like, 'Nah, you look like Grandma Clampett,'" she recalled. "I thought to myself, 'Nah, I'm changing it back,' and that's what I did."

Grandma Clampett is, of course, Irene Ryan's famed character from "The Beverly Hillbillies."

Osbourne said all it took was "one quick look" to convince her to make the change.

She also attributed her recent birthday -- Oct. 9 -- to sparking her decision.

"I just felt like Grandma Clampett," she reiterated.

Osbourne said that her birthday celebration also included "so many flowers," but they trigger the allergies of her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

"Ozzy suffers terrible allergies so his nose was running ... so he was taking them outside into the garden and I kept bringing them in," she recalled.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood then joked that she was trying to get Osbourne to admit to having "birthday sex."

"Oh no, we waited until Sunday morning," she confessed.