‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary tweets about show on heels of fatal boat crash: 'Hope you are ready'

“Shark Tank” co-star Kevin O’Leary on Thursday sent an ultra-enthusiastic shout-out to Colombia, which is slated to premiere a version of the popular TV program and inventor showcase on Friday.

“Hola Colombia! I’m Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank US. I’ve been told Colombians are pretty hard negotiators, I guess we’ll find out soon,” O’Leary said in a tweet.

'SHARK TANK' STAR KEVIN O'LEARY'S ACCOUNT OF FATAL BOAT CRASH UNDER SCUITANY AS ABC, CO-STARS STAY QUIET

“Hope you are ready for the new Sharks: Alejandra, Andrea, & Samy! Don’t miss @sharktankcol new season starting Sept 6th on @sonychannella,” he added.

O’Leary’s seemingly tone-deaf tweet comes less than two weeks after the wealthy Canadian businessman and his wife, Linda, were reportedly involved in a fatal boating accident; the vessel they were traveling in collided with another boat on Lake Joseph, some 130 miles north of Toronto.

The accident left American Gary Poltash, 64, and Toronto native Suzana Brito, 48, dead. Poltash reportedly died at the scene, while Brito succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

O'Leary issued a statement following the accident.

'SHARK TANK' STAR DESTROYS BERNIE SANDERS' $15 MINIMUM WAGE PLAN

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident,” he said in a statement to TMZ after the news broke.

Nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful,” O’Leary claimed his wife was driving the boat at the time of the crash. She was administered a DUI test and passed. A third person, who has yet to be identified, was reportedly with O’Leary and his wife. She was given stitches after being injured, the outlet reported at the time.

“Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected,” O'Leary previously told the gossip site.

The stateside adaptation of “Shark Tank” returns for its 11th season at the end of September. ABC has yet to return Fox News' requests for comment on the matter and has not issued a public statement about O'Leary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police haven't charged anyone in connection with the crash.

The reality star had no further comment when reached by Fox News.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.