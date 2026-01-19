Shannen Doherty's ex-husband challenges divorce judgment validity after less than two years after her death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko is asking a Los Angeles judge to throw out her divorce judgment, arguing the court had no legal authority to act after the famed actress' death in 2024.

Iswarienko’s attorney — who filed documents, obtained by Fox News Digital, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 14 — contended that Doherty's death on July 13, 2024, automatically ended the divorce case, despite the final judgment being entered two days after her death, on July 15, 2024.

The dispute comes months after Christopher Cortazzo, trustee of the Shannen Doherty Family Trust, filed a motion in November claiming Iswarienko still owes money as part of the divorce settlement.

SHANNEN DOHERTY, ‘BEVERLY HILLS, 90210’ STAR DEAD AT 53

Cortazzo claimed that under the original settlement, Iswarienko was obligated to sell Doherty's $1.5 million Texas home and "equally divide the net proceeds with [her] estate." However, according to the filing, he has failed to do so.

Additionally, according to the original divorce settlement, Iswarienko was responsible for buying out Doherty's interest in their shared Mooney 20 Airplane "for the sum of $100,000" in a one-time payment, which was to be made within five business days of the sale of their Camarillo hangar.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cortazzo and Doherty's attorneys claimed that Iswarienko, who made the sale in August 2024, allegedly "unilaterally withheld $50,274" from Doherty's estate and has yet to pay the amount.

Doherty's attorneys also claimed that Iswarienko has "refused to return [Doherty's] items of personal property."

"Nowhere in the Substitution Motion does the trustee submit competent evidence to this Court that the subject trust has provisions authorizing it to engage in this litigation," the Jan. 14 filing states.

Doherty and Iswarienko signed off on a dissolution of marriage, and spousal support was terminated for both parties on July 12, according to the documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former couple was married for 11 years before Doherty filed for divorce in April 2023, with the actress's rep telling Fox News Digital at the time that the split was "the last thing Shannen wanted," but she "was left with no other option ."

Doherty died July 13, 2024, following a long battle with cancer, her representative confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It is the mutual wish and desire of the parties to effect a full, complete, and final settlement of all their respective property interests, future and present, by this Judgment, and, except as otherwise set forth herein, to irrevocably adjust and determine forever all legal obligations of any nature which may exist with respect to one another and by reason of their marriage, and to fully and completely resolve any and all issues relating to division of property, reimbursement claims and/or credits, spousal support, and attorneys’ fees and costs," documents stated.

Doherty was awarded full ownership, title and interest in her property in western Malibu, in addition to three vehicles and four bank accounts.

Doherty was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Two years later, she announced her cancer was in remission, but the disease returned in 2020. In November 2023, Doherty shared that her cancer had metastasized and spread to her brain and bones.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.