Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills: 90210' star, dead at 53

'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress was 53

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer Video

Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer

Actress Shannen Doherty announces her cancer has returned

Actress Shannen Doherty has died after battling cancer, according to People magazine. 

The "Beverly Hills: 90210" star was 53.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," her publicist Leslie Sloane told the outlet.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," she added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Shannen Doherty smirking in a white top

Shannen Doherty passed away after battling cancer for several years. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Doherty was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. 

At the time, it had spread to her lymph nodes. By 2017, she was in remission, only for her cancer to return in 2020. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November, Doherty shared that her cancer had metastasized and spread to her brain.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending