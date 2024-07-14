Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills: 90210' star, dead at 53

Actress Shannen Doherty has died after battling cancer, according to People magazine.

The "Beverly Hills: 90210" star was 53.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," her publicist Leslie Sloane told the outlet.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," she added.

Doherty was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

At the time, it had spread to her lymph nodes. By 2017, she was in remission, only for her cancer to return in 2020.

In November, Doherty shared that her cancer had metastasized and spread to her brain.