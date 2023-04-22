'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty files for divorce from husband of 11 years: 'No other option'

Shannen Doherty and her husband Kurt Iswarienko are getting a divorce.

Doherty’s rep confirmed with Fox News Digital that "divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," after being married for more than a decade.

"Unfortunately, [Doherty] felt she was left with no other option," her rep explained in a statement.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum’s rep noted that Iswarienko’s agent was "intimately involved" with the divorce.

The 52-year-old actress and photographer tied the knot in 2011. They were married for more than 11 years.

Doherty’s split comes on the heels of her sharing a quote on her Instagram.

"The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect."

Celebrity friend Sarah Michelle Gellar showed her support and commented, "I guess you will be in my life forever then."

Doherty was previously married to actor Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.

Meanwhile, the news of Doherty’s divorce comes at a time when she’s been battling with a severe health condition.

The "Charmed" star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission in 2017.

Sadly, in 2020, Doherty announced the cancer was back and had progressed to stage IV.

During the tumultuous time, Doherty has continued to work on various TV and movie sets amid her treatment schedule.

She has been outspoken about her experience with breast cancer and how it deeply impacts her work.

In March 2023, Doherty demanded action from SAG-AFTRA president and "The Nanny" star Fran Drescher about their union’s health care plan.

Doherty addressed her concerns on Instagram in a post accompanying a photo of her with an IV in her arm.

In the caption she wrote, "@officialfrandrescher im curious for people like me who have worked since they were 10 and paid dues to @sagaftra how when we aren’t able to work for health reasons why our union abandons us. I think we can do better for all our members and I think you’re [the] person to do it," she wrote in part.

Meanwhile, Iswarienko has been by Doherty’s side during her cancer journey before their decision to part ways.

In 2015, Doherty said in a Page Six interview that she was grateful to her husband for his unconditional love and support during the most difficult time in her life.

"My marriage was always strong, but it’s made my marriage a thousand times stronger," she explained. "I could not have gotten through this without my husband."