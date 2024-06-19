Shannen Doherty requests $15K in spousal support, says 'Charmed' residuals will 'dramatically decrease'

Shannen Doherty has filed for spousal support amid her ongoing divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, while slamming her estranged husband's luxurious spending habits.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Doherty — who filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on June 14 — has requested a monthly spousal support payment of $15,343 "retroactive to June 1, 2024."

"Kurt’s average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $672,916," Doherty, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer and is "unable to work," claimed in the documents. "My average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $259,708."

"The majority of my residual income is from a television show called ‘Charmed.’ I recently learned that ‘Charmed’ will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024," the actress said. "As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease."

Doherty revealed her monthly expenses exceed $54,600. However, due to inability to work, she will no longer be eligible for SAG Health Insurance and her medical bills will increase significantly.

Despite the circumstances, Doherty claimed Iswarienko is "delaying settlement in hopes that [she] will not survive the divorce proceedings."

"While I have been unable to work, incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life, Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights for his ‘agent,’ while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me," she added.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum has also requested Iswarienko pay $9,100 for her attorney fees and costs.

Doherty married Iswarienko , a celebrity photographer, in 2011 and filed for divorce in April 2023.

On the debut episode of her podcast, "Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," in December, the actress shared that she went into surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2023 after learning her husband had allegedly cheated on her.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she said. "To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."

"At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart," Doherty continued, adding that she had her mother, brother and friends by her side.

"Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a frickin' divorce and trying to get to the truth of that," she said.

Doherty said she was "obsessed" for months with finding the truth about her husband’s infidelity, "through conversations, expecting someone to be honest with me."

"If you share 14 years together and you cheated, doesn’t that person deserve the absolute truth regardless of how much that hurts them? If they’re the ones asking for it, if they’re the ones saying, ‘Listen, I get it. I may cry. I may get angry, and this may really suck to hear, but I need to hear it because I need closure and this is how I get my closure.’ So I had a lot of months of trying to figure out what I was going to do," she explained.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.