A litany of tributes continue to pour in for actress Shannen Doherty, who died on Saturday following a long battle with cancer.

On Sunday, Fox News Digital confirmed through Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, that the star had died on July 13. She was 53. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie," she said in part. "The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Best known for her roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," Doherty was memorialized by many of her famous co-stars in emotional messages.

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2024: PHOTOS

Alyssa Milano

"It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of," Alyssa Milano said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

The two women, who starred on television's "Charmed" together, historically feuded and were not friends at the time of Doherty's death. Their situation darkened in February 2024, after Doherty accused Milano of getting her fired from the show during an episode of her podcast. Milano denied those claims, saying she didn't have "the power" for that.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jason Priestley

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen," Jason Priestley wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of him and Doherty in character as siblings Brenda and Brandon Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

"She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

Brian Austin Green

"Shan. My sister," Brian Austin Green began in a written message shared to his Instagram stories. "You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."

Gabrielle Carteris

"So young – so sad. May you RIP [Shannen.] I know Luke is there with open arms to love you," "Beverly Hills, 90210" star and former president of SAG-AFTRA Gabrielle Carteris wrote, referencing another alum from the show, Luke Perry, who died in 2019.

Doherty and Perry played romantic interests on the show.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Olivia Munn:

Fellow actress and breast cancer survivor Olivia Munn wrote an impassioned tribute to Doherty. "I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty. When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and I reached out to her. We became instant friends – which I honestly couldn’t comprehend at times because watching her on ‘90210’ was everything to me when I was 10. (Shannen Doherty as Brenda Walsh is and was and will always be an icon,)" she wrote to Instagram.



"We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women. Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me…. True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease. Cancer is really f---ing scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength and grace. I’m sending all of my love to her mother who was her best friend, hero and champion every step of the way. Fly so high, my friend."

Actors Jennifer Love Hewitt, Candace Cameron Bure and Jeremy Renner also all expressed their heartache, reposting various death announcements of Doherty's to social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many famous faces commented on Doherty's final Instagram post, which was shared just two days ago.

"Love you," Kate Beckinsale wrote. "Fly high lovely kind sweetheart woman. This hits hard. Your heart, courage and kindness will be so missed."

"A true lion heart. What a warrior. Your daddy is holding his best girl now. Love to your mama, your dog and all who love you fiercely. Love to Holly. Love to all of your legions of fans that I know you loved right back. If there was anyone who looked squarely at death and said no thanks, it was you dear Shannen. My head bows to you brave one. All love forever," Rose McGowan said.

"Thank you for being here. Thank you for showing us how to keep going. Rebel heart," Selma Blair shared.