Shanna Moakler loses both parents 7 months apart: 'He is with my beautiful mother'

Shanna Moakler took to Instagram Friday to share that her father, John W. Moakler III, has died seven months after her mother died.

Moakler posted a tribute to her father without revealing his cause of death.

"It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother," Moakler's caption began.

"I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him. My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for," she continued.

"I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it. I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed," Moakler concluded her tribute, which consisted of a carousel of images with her late father.

Earlier this year, Shanna shared that her mother, Gail Moakler, died at the age of 77.

"This is the day I always feared, losing my best friend, support system and beautiful mom," Shanna captioned her tribute post for her mother in January.

"I honestly can't find the words to express how loving, kind and amazing she was. I Honestly don't know how I will do this life without her. How lucky I am to have been her daughter and to have had her for as long as I did.

"She was everything I hoped to be and I will miss her every second of everyday. I love you mom. Kiss Vo vo for me and hug mason. Please visit me in my dreams."

Moakler honored her parent's 50th wedding anniversary on Instagram in 2021.

"Today is my mom and dads 50th wedding anniversary officially! Taking them to #capriccios with the family! To have a love like this," she captioned the throwback picture of her parents. "love you, you inspire me everyday."

Shanna, a Miss USA winner and onetime Playboy Playmate of the Month, was married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

The couple divorced in 2008 and share two children — Landon and Alabama. She is also mom to Atiana De La Hoya, who she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.