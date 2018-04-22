Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Trump despite his 'offensive' comments

Shania Twain is sorry for saying in a new interview that she would have voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, the country singer described her feelings on the election, noting that while Trump has his flaws, his honesty sold him on her as a candidate to lead the country.

"I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both," the 52-year-old told the outlet. "If I were voting, I just don’t want bull----. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

After the Canadian star's comments drew backlash, Twain tweeted late Sunday night that "the question caught me off guard" and she regrets answering the question "without giving my response more context."

"I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President," Twain tweeted. "I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician."

She concluded, "My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows."

Twain has remained largely out of the public eye after going on a 15 year break from making a record after losing her voice. She recently underwent a laryngoplasty surgery to help reconstruct her vocal box after being bitten by a tick and contracting Lyme disease.