Shakira takes on TikTok dance challenge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shakira took down Jimmy Fallon in a TikTok dance challenge.

Shakira and Fallon battled each other in the "Watch it Once" dance challenge during Monday night's episode of "The Tonight Show."

The rules of the game are to watch a TikTok dance one time and then see who can execute the moves the most accurately.

"I've learned something, never underestimate your enemies, so I know I have to be careful here," Shakira joked.

SPANISH JUDGE RECOMMENDS SHAKIRA FACE TAX FRAUD TRIAL

The two ended up watching the dance clip twice instead of once and Shakira aced it.

"You're Shakira," Fallon said. "It's not fair."

"I'm very impressed by you," she responded. "It wasn't bad at all."

The second clip was a dance choreographed by Shakira herself, so needless to say the "Hips Don't Lie" singer won that round as well.

Shakira and Fallon also chatted about her new song, "Te Felicito," released in April.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don’t put out music too often," Shakira explained. "To me, it’s a priority to dedicate time to my kids. But when I do it, I focus."

The musician's kids actually helped Shakira come up with the concept for the music video.

"I think kids are extremely creative, all of them," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Waka Waka" singer has two sons she shares with her partner Gerard Piqué.

Shakira's kids could follow in her footsteps regarding music, but the musician really just wants them to have a "good refuge."

"I would like for them to have music in their lives," Shakira said. "Because music gives them so much, it’s a good companion, you know. In life. It’s a good refuge."