Shakira shows off her curves in '80s-inspired music video

Shakira took a page of out Jane Fonda's book for her latest music video.

The Colombian songstress and the Black Eyed Peas dropped their 1980s-inspired visual project for their song, "Girl Like Me," on Friday.

Shakira, 43, showed off her dance moves in a blue headband, red crop top, black bikini bottoms with suspenders, leg warmers and white sneakers that looked exactly like what Fonda used to wear in her old workout videos.

“New video, ‘Girl Like Me’ with the Black Eyed Peas!” Shakira captioned a clip on social media. “I had so much fun with this one — hope you guys love watching as much as we did shooting!”

BEP member Will.i.am revealed on YouTube that he and Shakira first created the song back in 2008. "Girl Like Me" is currently part of the band's new album "Translation."

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Will.i.am and fellow bandmates Apl.de.ap and Taboo earlier this year about working with the Latin superstar.

"I thought I was a perfectionist ... Shakira is on a totally different level!" Will.i.am revealed. "She comes with notes, and it's awesome. But she does it in a very gentle, humble, sweet way, to where you just wanna please all of her concerns. And that takes a very skilled negotiator, a great collaborator. It was a joy to work with her."

The music producer also talked about how diverse BEP is and why he's excited to be moving into the Latin music space.

"Like, Black Eyed Peas is a black group. You got two black guys and a Latin, and that is as urban as it gets," Will.i.am said. "We're switching genres ... aiming at different demographics and succeeding in every way. So it feels really good to have success and to collaborate with great artists like J Balvin, Maluma and Ozuna on this new Translation record."