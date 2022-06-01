Sex Pistols re-releases banned single for Queen's Jubilee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Sex Pistols, the English punk rock band, has re-released its banned hit single, "God Save the Queen," as the monarchy prepares for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, starting Thursday.

The song was released in 1977 in a band gig the weekend of the queen's silver jubilee. The song featured tweaked lyrics from the British national anthem, including rhyming "God save the queen" with "she ain’t no human being" and "fascist regime".

The performance was soon shut down by London police and the band received negative responses from the public as the song sparked outrage for its inflammatory language. Band members were often attacked on the streets and they were eventually banned from both TV and radio appearances.

Despite public reaction, the song ultimately landed on the No. 2 spot on the charts and the band is now hoping to take spot No. 1.

A new music video has also been released in conjunction with the song, featuring footage from the 1977 performance, according to The New York Post. Virgin Records released 4,000 copies of the song on May 27, along with 1,977 copies on A&M records, The Guardian reported.

The four-day public holiday celebrates the Queen's 70 years on the throne – making her the third longest-reigning monarch in the world.

Festivities in Britain include thousands of street parties that span the four days as well as bank holidays planned for Thursday and Friday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are tapped to lead the celebrations as senior royals. The four-day celebrations will include the Trooping of the Colour, Service of Thanksgiving, Race Day, and the Big Jubilee Lunches.

