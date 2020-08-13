Seth Rogen says Marvel films are '$200-million comedies' he has to compete with

The movie industry has changed in a massive way since Seth Rogen started acting and producing.

The 38-year-old spoke with GamesRadar about how traditional comedies now have competition at the box office with high-budget superhero movies such as "Deadpool" and "Ant-Man."

"Something that me and [producing partner] Evan [Goldberg] talk about a lot is how Marvel movies are comedies," Rogen explained. "'Thor: Ragnarok' is a comedy. 'Ant-Man' is a comedy at its core. So that's what's out there. There are $200-million comedies out there, and so that's something, as a comedic filmmaker, to be aware of. That is the benchmark that people expect!"

"If you're going to make a big huge comedy, just know that your competition is Marvel. Not to say you should not make those types of films, but know that's what audiences are seeing, and that, when you see those movies in theaters, they are playing like comedies. They are legitimately funny and star comedy stars," said Rogen.

The funnyman added that while the superhero films are entertaining, they're not exactly grounded in reality in comparison to the type of comedy he writes.

Rogen said his 2019 film "Good Boys" offers something different to audiences.

"What we're offering is pure comedy and emotion and relatability and nostalgia. That's the trade-off," he said. "You don't get to see the God of Thunder being hilarious, but you get to see something that maybe represents your actual life, and that's very gratifying in another way."

Rogen is currently promoting his new HBO Max movie "An American Pickle," in which he plays dual roles -- Herschel Greenbaum, a Jewish immigrant who is preserved in pickle brine and wakes up in modern-day Brooklyn, and Ben, the great-grandson he connects with.

He previously told Fox News, "The themes in the movie about how we just are kind of inseparable from our ancestors even if we would like to think we've broken out from underneath them... that made me think that maybe playing both roles would actually serve the story."

"An American Pickle" is streaming now on HBO Max.