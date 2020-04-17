Seth Rogen says he's smoking weed, making pottery during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Seth Rogen is loving his quarantine time at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The actor, 38, was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at-home edition of his show Thursday night and revealed that he's very much enjoying all the alone time (with his wife Lauren).

"We are not all in this together because this has not been that bad for me," Rogen admitted. "I have kind of been self-isolating since 2009."

The "Bad Neighbors" star is also smoking a "truly ungodly" amount of weed to get through the day. "Thank God it has been declared an essential service," he joked.

Plus, Rogen has a new favorite hobby: pottery.

"So many of our friends wanted to do pottery, we got a literal third wheel, me and my wife," he told Kimmel. "We have a kiln, we found a place that will deliver clay in this time of quarantine."

The comedian added how he's not upset that he's childless either.

"The fact that I have no kids is making this truly not that bad. I will be lying alone on my death bed having not talked to anyone in 15 years and I'll be like, 'It was worth it for the coronavirus sh*t,'" he said.

Back in April 2019, Rogen told Stephen Colbert that he smokes "every day of my life" and he's even acted while high -- "I do smoke a lot of weed. Yes, I do actually enjoy weed in my personal life and on film."