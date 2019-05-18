Selma Blair shows off tennis skills as she continues MS battle

Selma Blair isn't letting her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis keep her from living an active lifestyle.

The “Cruel Intentions" star, who revealed her MS diagnosis in October, took to Instagram this week to show off her tennis skills, writing a blunt caption alongside the image.

Many of Blair’s fans and supporters were quick to comment on the photo, which had more than 100,000 likes as of Saturday afternoon.

“Ever since I read your Vanity Fair profile, I’ve been following your story — the ups and downs — and am inspired by your humor and grace through it all. When I’m exhausted or my tiny world feels like it’s falling apart, I think of you and how you persevere. On top of it all, you make single parenting look easy. Your son is a lucky boy. Thank you for reminding me to be grateful and strong daily,” wrote one person.

“Awesome picture. I love you so much, Selma,” commented another.

“Go, Selma, go! Good form!” said a third.

“You are so beautiful,” another shared.

Blair often takes to the photo-sharing platform to post about her ongoing battle with MS, an “unpredictable, often disabling disease that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body," according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Earlier this month, for instance, the 46-year-old shared a post about struggling with her MS treatments.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll,” she wrote, in part, at the time.