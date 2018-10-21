Actress Selma Blair, 46, reveals MS diagnosis: 'I am disabled'

Selma Blair on Saturday said she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and opened up about how the disease has “disabled” her.

The “Legally Blonde” actress shared in an Instagram post that she was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system Aug. 16, though she said she may have exhibited symptoms for years.

“I am disabled,” the 46-year-old wrote. "I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps.”

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable, often disabling disease that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body, according to the National MS Society. Common symptoms include fatigue, walking difficulties and vision problems.

Blair, who is filming a new Netflix show, said she struggles to put on clothes, walk and even play with her son. However, she said she was doing “ok.”

Blair thanked her new show’s cast and crew, as well as her friends and family for their support, saying "we are doing it … I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

Blair has faced health challenges before, battling alcoholism, depression and anxiety after moving to Los Angeles 20 years ago. In June, the actress celebrated two years of sobriety.

"2 years sober. 2 years feeling everything and nothing. 2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I thank the lord and my friends.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.