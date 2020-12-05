Selena's husband Chris Perez reacts to new Netflix series about late star

The highly anticipated Netflix offering, "Selena: The Series," dropped Friday and the late star's husband, Chris Perez, finally has shared his thoughts about it.

On Thursday, the former lead guitarist of the band Selena y Los Dinos penned a lengthy message about Selena Quintanilla and her music.

"Alright so, here is my take on this. I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio," he wrote.

"I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia's parts and doing my best to stretch it even further. They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass)," Perez continued.

'SELENA' SERIES STARS ON WHY THEY HOPE SELENA QUINTANILLA IS PROUD OF NEW NETFLIX SHOW

"Joe and Pete brought the 'extra' and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics....and they sounded HEAVY. I will forever respect the band and the people involved in it. I hope you guys enjoy this series," he concluded.

Perez and the Grammy-winner were married from 1992 to her tragic death in 1995 when she was shot and killed. She was 23.

The 51-year-old musician said in a recent interview with The Austin American-Statesman that he was not involved in the series at all.

“I’m not trying to not be a part of anything,” he revealed. “At the end of the day, we all have our perspective on certain things and how things happened. I’ve put out everything I wanted to put out already. There’s not much more I want to say, and that’s the God's honest truth.”

Some of the stars of the series spoke with Fox News about what they hope audiences take away from Selena and her family's story.

NETFLIX DROPS FIRST 'SELENA: THE SERIES' TRAILER FEATURING 'THE WALKING DEAD' STAR AS THE LATE MUSIC ICON

"I think it's a family drama with the background of music," said Seidy López, who plays Marcella Quintanilla (Selena's mother). "We were fortunate with this series, that we do have the opportunity to tell you more of her history, more of the behind-the-scenes events that happened during the course of her career and her life."

Ricardo Chavira, who plays Selena's father and the band's manager, Abraham, described how the series follows the entire family's journey.

"You really get a very intimate look into the Quintanilla family with fully realized members of that family," he explained to Fox. "[The show depicts] how this family worked together to succeed together and make sure Selena had the success that she did."

The cast members also shared what they would ask Selena if she were alive today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[I would ask if] I was doing the absolute best job in the portrayal of the earlier years ... because there's so much of what happens there in the struggle and the sacrifice that informs everything that happens to her down the road and, well, not just her, for the whole family," Chavira said.

López added, "I would want to make sure that she knows that we did it with love and that we honor her and that we value the story."

Part one of "Selena: The Series" is available on Netflix.