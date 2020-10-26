Netflix drops first 'Selena: The Series' trailer featuring 'The Walking Dead' star as the late music icon

Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming biography series on Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

“Selena: The Series” is set to drop on the streaming platform in November. It will tell the story of the real-life acclaimed Tejano superstar, who was poised to make an English-language rise to stardom before her untimely death at age 23 in 1995.

On Monday, Netflix gave fans their first real look at “The Walking Dead” actress Christian Serratos as the late singer in the show's first official trailer. The streaming service had only released a black-and-white teaser trailer prior. “Selena: The Series” will center on the Grammy winner’s childhood and meteoric rise to stardom as well as the path she and her family have taken in their quest for musical success.

JENNIFER LOPEZ PAYS TRIBUTE TO ‘SELENA’ ON BIOPIC’S 23RD ANNIVERSARY: ‘I WAS SO LUCKY’

The trailer shows Selena as she navigates life in her family of fellow musicians. Although she was the big star, her siblings traveled with her and performed at major concert events prior to her death.

"Fans can expect to see us go into the depths of this family's journey, including their early days going from gig-to-gig,” executive producer Moisés Zamora told Entertainment Weekly. “Selena was on the road since she was like 11 or 12 and it was truly a family affair. You'll see her coming of age as she transforms into the incredibly confident superstar everyone knows and loves. We will dive into the family dynamics and will show some interesting things people don't know about the Quintanillas."

NETFLIX CANCELS 'GLOW' DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Jennifer Lopez previously played Selena in the 1997 film “Selena.” Although it received some backlash for the decision to cast a Puerto Rican actress as the Mexican-American superstar, it earned Lopez a Golden Globe and has become a classic and one of the most popular biopics about the late star.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The real-life Selena was killed in 1995 after being shot by the former president of her fan club.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.