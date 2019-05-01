Selena Gomez unveils bikini designed to hide kidney transplant scar

Singer and actress Selena Gomez said she's designed a bathing suit that would cover kidney transplant scars -- including her own -- as a part of a new swimwear brand started by close friend Theresa Mingus.

Gomez posted part of a video to her Instagram where she discussed the inspiration behind one of the swimsuits that will be featured in Mingus’ new brand, Krahs.

“I did really have a good time designing. It was fun,” the 26-year-old star said of the high-waisted bikini that features a belt.

“I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kinda cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable.”’

Gomez, who in 2015 opened up her ongoing battle with lupus, underwent kidney transplant surgery in 2017. Later that same year, she revealed that the donor of that kidney was good friend Francia Raisa.

On Tuesday, the actress thanked her friend of five years, Mingus, for also being there for her during “some of the hardest points in my life.”

“I’ve grown up in a very difficult situation so I felt like we bonded on that because we come from real places that … I don’t know, I just didn’t think I could get through some of the hardest points in my life if it wasn’t for you,” she wrote.

Gomez congratulated Mingus, adding, “you’re doing this for other women.”