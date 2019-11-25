Selena Gomez reveals thigh tattoo after American Music Awards performance

Selena Gomez is showing off her new ink.

Gomez, 27, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a collage of snaps in celebration of the 2019 American Music Awards — which featured a photo of the singer’s new thigh tattoo.

“AMAs day.. more to come.. 🌼,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer captioned the image.

In the bottom left corner of the photo, Gomez showed off her new tattoo, which depicts a black and white pair of hands praying with a rosary.

The photo also showed off Gomez rocking a mini Versace dress while posing with choreographer Charm La’Donna.

The tattoo was met with a positive reception from the singer’s followers.

“your tattoo🔥,” one user wrote.

“Looks great on her. More power to her,” another user wrote.

Bang Bang Tattoo, the tattoo studio that inked the singer, said the tattoo “Looks great!”

Gomez showing off her new thigh tattoo comes in the wake of an interview from mid-November, in which she discussed her struggles with body-shaming amid her lupus diagnosis.

"I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Gomez said on the "Giving Back Generation" podcast. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

Gomez received a lot of online criticism during her publicized health struggles, which she notes “got to me big time” and “really messed me up for a bit.”