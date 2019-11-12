Selena Gomez on body-shaming after lupus diagnosis: 'It really messed me up for a bit'

Selena Gomez is opening up about how body-shaming affected her amid her lupus diagnosis.

Gomez said in a new interview that she struggled to cope with people saying she had gained weight while receiving treatment for the disease.

"I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Gomez said on the "Giving Back Generation" podcast. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

Gomez noted that there are many factors that contribute to her fluctuating weight.

"It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she said. "In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life."

Gomez received a lot of online criticism during her publicized health struggles, which she notes “got to me big time” and “really messed me up for a bit.”

Gomez’s health struggles have caused the singer to shy away from social media.

"I'm very happy with living my life and being present. Because that's it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that's it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don't need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is,” Gomez explained.

“I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it," she continued.