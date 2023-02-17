Selena Gomez slams body shamers, telling them to ‘go away’: I'm 'not a model'

Selena Gomez opened up about her fluctuating weight as she told body shamers to "go away."

Gomez, 30, recently went live on TikTok to explain how her lupus medication can sometimes affect her weight.

"[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," Gomez said. "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."

"I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s---, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

The "Calm Down" singer noted that she's not a model and emphasized that she won't tolerate body-shaming.

"Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that," Gomez further explained. "I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."

Gomez got her start as a child actor on "Barney and Friends" then became a household name while starring on the Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place."

Most recently, the actress has starred alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building."

Gomez has also struggled with mental health.

In 2014, the former Disney star entered a mental health facility shortly after she was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks – these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," the actress explained in a 2020 interview with Elle magazine. "Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'"

Gomez is no stranger to body-shaming comments.

The 30-year-old actress claimed she experienced body-shaming for the first time after being diagnosed with lupus.

"I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Gomez previously said on an episode of the "Giving Back Generation" podcast. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

Gomez previously explained that she doesn't care about her weight anymore.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," Gomez said in a post shared to TikTok.

"But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b---- about it anyway."

She went on to give examples of the kinds of comments she receives: "’You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t fit. Meh, meh, meh, meh.’"

"B----, I am perfect the way I am."

