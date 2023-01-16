Selena Gomez fires back at body-shamers after recent appearance

Selena Gomez hit back at body-shamers after her recent appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Gomez' comments were made during a livestream on social media immediately following the awards show on Jan. 10.

"I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays, right?" Gomez asked her half-sister Gracie Elliot Teefey in the video — which has since been reshared on TikTok.

Nine-year-old Teefey responded, "Yeah," and Gomez began laughing.

For the event, the former Disney Channel star wore a black Valentino gown featuring purple puffy sleeves.

Gomez is no stranger to body-shaming comments. The "Only Murders in the Building" star has been outspoken about weight and body-shaming throughout her career.

The 30-year-old actress claimed she experienced body-shaming for the first time after being diagnosed with Lupus.

"I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Gomez previously said on an episode of the "Giving Back Generation" podcast. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

The actress noted that she had begun taking a new medication after the diagnosis, which effected her weight.

"It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she said. "In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life."

Gomez recently explained that she doesn't care about her weight anymore.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," Gomez said in a post shared to TikTok.

"But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b---- about it anyway."

She went on to give examples of the kinds of comments she receives: "’You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t fit. Meh, meh, meh, meh.’"

"B----, I am perfect the way I am."

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer also previously revealed she'd cut back her time on social media.

"It has changed my life completely," she explained during an interview on "Good Morning America." "I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal."

