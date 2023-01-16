Expand / Collapse search
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez fires back at body-shamers after recent appearance

'Same Old Love' singer Selena Gomez addressed comments about her weight following an appearance at the Golden Globes

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Selena Gomez hit back at body-shamers after her recent appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes. 

Gomez' comments were made during a livestream on social media immediately following the awards show on Jan. 10.

"I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays, right?" Gomez asked her half-sister Gracie Elliot Teefey in the video — which has since been reshared on TikTok.

Nine-year-old Teefey responded, "Yeah," and Gomez began laughing.

Selena Gomez attended the Golden Globes on Jan. 10.

Selena Gomez attended the Golden Globes on Jan. 10. (Getty Images)

Selena Gomez spoke about weight gain during a live-stream following the Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez spoke about weight gain during a live-stream following the Golden Globes. (Getty Images)

For the event, the former Disney Channel star wore a black Valentino gown featuring purple puffy sleeves.

Gomez is no stranger to body-shaming comments. The "Only Murders in the Building" star has been outspoken about weight and body-shaming throughout her career.

The 30-year-old actress claimed she experienced body-shaming for the first time after being diagnosed with Lupus.

"I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Gomez previously said on an episode of the "Giving Back Generation" podcast. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

The actress noted that she had begun taking a new medication after the diagnosis, which effected her weight.

"It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she said. "In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life."

Selena Gomez first spoke about body-shaming after she was diagnosed with Lupus.

Selena Gomez first spoke about body-shaming after she was diagnosed with Lupus. (Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has been vocal about body-shaming on her social media.

Selena Gomez has been vocal about body-shaming on her social media. (Getty Images)

Gomez recently explained that she doesn't care about her weight anymore.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," Gomez said in a post shared to TikTok.

"But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b---- about it anyway."

She went on to give examples of the kinds of comments she receives: "’You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t fit. Meh, meh, meh, meh.’"

"B----, I am perfect the way I am."

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer also previously revealed she'd cut back her time on social media.

"It has changed my life completely," she explained during an interview on "Good Morning America." "I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal."

