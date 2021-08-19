Selena Gomez talks life after bipolar disorder diagnosis: 'I could take a deep breath'

Selena Gomez said after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in April 2020 she felt like "a huge weight" was lifted off of her.

The 29-year-old singer/actress told ELLE magazine for its September issue that, "I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much,’" regarding her mental health.

"There were all things that honestly should have taken me down," Gomez admitted. "Every time I went through something, I was like, 'What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'"

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer went through a tough time after she was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and then underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy.

SELENA GOMEZ SAYS SHE ‘SIGNED’ HER LIFE AWAY TO DISNEY AS YOUNG ACTRESS

"There could have been a time when I wasn't strong enough and would have done something to hurt myself," she admitted.

But repeating the mantra, "‘You’re going to help people.’ [That is] really what kept me going," she said.

The National Institute of Mental Health describes bipolar disorder as a "brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks."

As Gomez went through treatment for her mental health, she also cut out using social media which the pop star said helped alleviate anxiety.

"I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do something [more]. After I’m gone, I want people to remember me for my heart,'" she said. "This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it — I just put it down. That was such a relief for me."

SELENA GOMEZ CALLS OUT 'THE GOOD FIGHT' FOR 'TASTELESS' KIDNEY TRANSPLANT 'JOKE'

Gomez revealed her bipolar diagnosis last year on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live show "Bright Minded."

The former child star explained, "Recently I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"[Knowing] more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it … I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away," she said.