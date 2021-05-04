'Selena' star Christian Serratos reflects on filming singer's death scene

Even though actor Christian Serratos knows, like many, how Selena Quintanilla was tragically shot and killed, it didn't make filming her death any easier for the Netflix series "Selena."

Serratos, who plays the late Tejano singer, spoke to Variety about the gravity of shooting the scene.

"I think it was very important to everyone to only show what was necessary. I think that’s the respectful thing to do," Serratos explained.

"This isn’t the story of a tragedy; it’s the story of a wonderful, beautiful woman and I think watching it, knowing what happens, you’re already hit with emotion so it doesn’t need to be gratuitous," she added.

Quintanilla was shot by the president of her fan club Yolanda Saldivar (played by Natasha Perez in the series) in March of 1995. The vocalist was just 23 years old.

Serratos, who calls herself a huge Selena fan, said "it hit me like a ton of bricks that I was walking in the footsteps of somebody who was about to have something tragic happen."

The biographical series not only explores the late singer's rise to fame from performing at small local gigs to becoming one of the most successful female Latin artists of all time but also how her family dynamic shaped her as a person and artist.

"I think it's a family drama with the background of music," Seidy López, who plays, Selena's mother -- Marcella Quintanilla -- previously told Fox News while promoting the series. "We were fortunate with this series, that we do have the opportunity to tell you more of her history, more of the behind the scenes events that happened during the course of her career and her life."

Noemí Gonzalez, who plays Selena's sister and drummer, Suzette, told Fox News she hopes the show "gives back" to Selena. The pressure of the role wasn't lost on Gonzalez.

"It really mattered to me," she told Fox. In fact, Gonzalez learned the drums for the part and has been a fan of Selena's music all her life.

"I lost a sibling like [the family did], so I grieved with them," she said. "I had a strong connection to this family."

López also shared what they would ask Selena specifically about if she were alive today. "I would want to make sure that she knows that we did it with love and that we honor her and that we value the story," she said.

"Selena: The Series" is currently available to stream on Netflix.