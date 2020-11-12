Netflix, Selena's family sued over upcoming series by 1997 biopic producer: reports

Netflix and the family of the late iconic singer Selena Quintanilla are facing a lawsuit.

Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 Jennifer Lopez-starring feature film, "Selena," is suing the streamer, as well as the singer's father Abraham and sister Suzette for $1 million over the upcoming show "Selena: The Series," according to multiple reports.

In the suit, Esparza reportedly claims that Abraham signed over Selena's life rights to him in 1995 and that he and the family had previously discussed bringing the story to television.

"Selena: The Series," due to drop on Dec. 4, is set to chronicle the Tejano singer's rise to fame.

In court docs obtained by E! News, Moctesuma reportedly alleges that the Quintanilla family broke their contract and that Netflix ignored the rights he obtained.

In 1995, the filmmaker told the Los Angeles Times that he and the Quintanilla family had come to an "unusual formal agreement" regarding the film, rather than seeking life rights.

The story states that the family was offered a final approval on the script.

The suit, however, states that in 1998, when discussions of a television production took place, life rights were secured.

Christian Serratos will portray Selena in the upcoming Netflix series while Ricard Chavira and Noemi Gonzales will play Abraham and Suzette, respectively.

The 1997 film "Selena" saw Lopez earn a Golden Globe nomination for the titular role. Edward James Olmos portrayed Abraham. According to Box Office Mojo, the Warner Bros. film made $35,281,794 worldwide

Reps for Netflix and the Quintanilla family did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.