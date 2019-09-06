Sean Connery fled Hurricane Dorian, says he's 'lucky' his Bahamas mansion escaped damage

Sean Connery has revealed he was “lucky” to survive after his Bahamas mansion escaped the worst of Hurricane Dorian.

The 225 mph mega-storm battered the Caribbean island nation for two days, causing widespread devastation.

The deadly vortex left “apocalyptic” scenes in its wake, reducing homes to rubble with thousands feared dead.

The "Bond" star, 89, was at his home on the island of New Providence, where he has lived with his wife Micheline since the 1990s, when Dorian struck.

But his mansion survived the worst of the storm – with its epicenter just missing the island and instead striking Great Abaco and Grand Bahama, just 90 miles away.

Connery told the Scottish Daily Mail: “We are both fine. We were lucky compared to many others and the damage here was not great.

“We had been prepared for the storm, everything was ready in advance – we weren’t taking any chances and knew what to do.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.