Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Scarlett Johansson
Published

Scarlett Johansson breaks down emotional Jeremy Renner reunion: ‘Honestly so f---ing happy to see him'

‘Hawkeye’ star Jeremy Renner was nearly crushed to death by a snowplow on Jan. 1

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Jeremy Renner discusses his snowplow accident at the premiere of "Rennervations" Video

Jeremy Renner discusses his snowplow accident at the premiere of "Rennervations"

Jeremy Renner shares details about the snowplow accident that nearly killed him on a panel after the premiere of his new show, "Rennervations."

After Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries from a near-fatal snowplow accident, his "Avengers" co-star Scarlett Johansson wasn’t sure if she would ever see her friend again.

Johansson, 38, recalled the moment she learned that Renner had been crushed by a nearly 15,000-pound snow machine while he attempted to save his nephew’s car.

"I was very upset," the Marvel star recounted during an interview with Variety. In January, when the accident occurred, Johansson was filming "Project Artemis" in Atlanta.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON JOKES ABOUT BEING THE SUBJECT OF CONTROVERSY IN THE PAST: 'I MADE A CAREER OUT OF IT'

Jeremy Renner Scarlett Johansson red carpet

Scarlett Johansson recalled the moment she learned of her co-star Jeremy Renner's devastating snowplow accident. (Getty Images)

"On the ‘Avengers’ text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won,’" she continued.

"That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable."

Scarlett Johansson Jeremy Renner at Hollywood event

Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner have starred together in multiple Marvel films. (Getty Images)

The star-studded group chat included the original six Avengers – Johansson, Chris Evans, Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo – according to the media outlet.

Avengers Hollywood event

The cast and others gather for an event celebrating Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame." (Getty Images)

The "Black Widow" star went on to detail her emotional reunion with Renner, when she and Evans checked in on their friend during his extensive recovery.

PARAMEDIC REVEALS HORROR OF JEREMY RENNER SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT IN BODYCAM VIDEO: ‘NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS’

"I was honestly so f---ing happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally," Johansson added. 

Scarlet Johansson in a strapless black dress with a 'V' cut-out and David Yurman jewelry

Scarlett Johansson detailed her emotional reunion with Jeremy Renner while he was recovering from his snowplow accident. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for David Yurman)

"He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him… I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light… he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

Evans, 41, shared that he was ecstatic to visit Renner and was truly happy that his co-star was in good spirits. 

"No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs," he remarked. "Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring." 

JEREMY RENNER REVEALS SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT LEFT HIM WITH '30-PLUS BROKEN BONES'

Jeremy Renner updates on recovery

Jeremy Renner has been updating fans on his health as he recovers from the life-threatening accident. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Renner, 52, has been updating fans on his health as he recovers from the life-threatening accident.

Recently, Renner joked he was taking his "new" body for a "test drive" as he posted a video of himself performing exercises – despite a broken tibia.

"I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous…," he captioned the Instagram video.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

The "Hawkeye" star has been working with a physical therapist, who created a video compilation showing how much progress Renner has made since the accident.

"My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time!" he wrote in the caption.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

Jeremy Renner shares update

The "Hawkeye" star has been working with a physical therapist and sharing his progress on social media. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

On Jan. 1, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report, obtained by Fox News Digital, that Renner "was pulled under the Pistenbully, and the track rolled over him" while he was trying to tow his nephew's truck out of the snow.

"Renner suffered injuries to his torso, extremities, face and head," the report said.

Jeremy Renner posts selfie from hospital snowplow accident Reno Lake Tahoe

Jeremy Renner shared a hospital selfie after surgery following his traumatic snowplow accident. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jeremy Renner wears a blue suit and uses a cane at the premiere of "Rennervations."

Jeremy Renner walked his first red carpet after the accident for the premiere of his show, "Rennervations." (Gilbert Flores/Matt Winkelmeyer/GA )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Renner has made great strides in his recovery since his near-death experience. In April, the actor walked his first red carpet event for his Disney+ show "Rennervations."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending