‘Saturday Night Live’ star Kenan Thompson reunites with ‘Mighty Ducks’ cast

Some cast members from “The Mighty Ducks” films reunited Sunday at a fittingly appropriate scene – a hockey rink.

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson, 40, joined fellow castmates Danny Tamberelli, Garette Ratliff Henson, Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine and Vincent LaRusso before the New York Islanders faced the Anaheim Ducks at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

Jacobsen-Derstine and Thompson were not in the original 1992 film. They made their debut in the sequel, “D2: The Mighty Ducks.”

The Anaheim Ducks posted a picture of the cast members wearing Ducks jerseys.

“The quack attack is back. Jack! Glad to have a few Mighty Ducks join us for the game – and a few other fun projects – today on Long Island,” the post read.

Tamberelli also posted pictures of the day on his Instagram.

“What a sweet day!! Thanks to the Anaheim Ducks for a great day reliving my Mighty Ducks season with some old friends!” he captioned the post.

Absent from the reunion was castmate Shaun Weiss who was arrested in November for allegedly shoplifting.

Despite the support, the Ducks lost to the Islanders 3-0.