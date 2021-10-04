'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 premieres to low ratings

"Saturday Night Live" premiered its 47th season this past weekend to low ratings.

Even with fan-favorite comedic actor Owen Wilson as the host and Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest, the sketch-comedy show struggled.

According to Nielsen’s earliest available data per The Wrap, "SNL" had a 3.5 household rating Live + Same Day rating (in only 44 metered local markets) and was down 35% from its Season 46 debut. Finals numbers are still processing.

Season 47 premiere also saw changes in its cast. Longtime cast member Beck Bennett exited the show as well as one-season cast member Lauren Holt as "SNL" confirmed three new people joined its comedy crew: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.

The Emmy-winning series is also hoping its upcoming host/music choices will draw in viewers.

Halsey is the musical guest on Oct. 9, when Kim Kardashian West makes her debut as host. Rami Malek will host on Oct. 16, with Young Thug as the musician.

And Jason Sudeikis who was a cast member and writer on "SNL" from 2003 to 2013, and will return to Studio 8H on Oct. 23 to host the show for the first time.

The actor just won an Emmy for best actor for his starring role in "Ted Lasso." The series, which Sudeikis also co-created, also won the Emmy for best comedy.