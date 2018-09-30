'Saturday Night Live' Season 44 premiere pokes fun at Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande engagement

Pete Davidson's "Saturday Night Live" family loves that he found love!

If you hadn't heard, the 24-year-old comedian got engaged to Ariana Grande while the show was on hiatus, and on Saturday night's season 44 premiere, Davidson's cast and crew mates wasted no time teasing him -- with love! -- over his celebrity romance.

It started right from host Adam Driver's opening monologue bit, where the "BlacKkKlansman" star -- exhausted by "what'd you do over the summer" small talk with the other "SNL" players -- was much more intrigued when approached by Davidson, telling him, "You're the one person whose summer I actually wanna hear about."

Shortly after, Kyle Mooney devoted a whole sketch to hilariously trying to one-up his co-star's engagement, by dressing like him, stealing his friends, and even starting a celebrity romance of his own -- with Wendy Williams.

Colin Jost and Michael Che then brought Davidson out during Weekend Update, where he made a few jokes at his own expense about his life changing summer.

Asked by Jost about whether the couple has a prenup, Davidson joked, "Obviously, I wanted one. God forbid, we split up and she takes half my sneakers."

"Look, I'm totally comfortable with a successful woman. I think it's dope, I live at her place," he added. "She pays like sixty grand for rent, and all I have to do is stock the fridge... and, yeah."

Meanwhile, Grande was actually supposed to be the musical guest on premiere night, but had to drop out, with Kanye West filling in, amid a difficult time for the "Sweetener" singer weeks after the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.