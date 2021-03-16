Sarah Silverman reveals she was fired from a sitcom for being a bad on-screen kisser: 'I didn't know better'

Sarah Silverman revealed that she was fired from a sitcom in the 1990s for being a bad on-screen kisser.

The comedian was famously let go from a job writing sketches at "Saturday Night Live" after just one season. However, in a recent Q&A event for RushTix, she told the story of her first post-"SNL" gig and how, it too, led to her getting the ax after she got a little too real with her on-screen makeouts.

The comedian and actress explained that she moved to Los Angeles after losing her job at the New York City-based sketch show and was quickly cast on an NBC sitcom titled "Pride & Joy" alongside Caroline Rhea, Jeremy Piven and Craig Bierko.

However, her time on the short-lived show was even more short-lived than her time at "SNL."

"I looked 15 and was hired to play a wife, mother, architect in New York City," she told attendees at the virtual live Q&A event (via The Hollywood Reporter).

When the script called for a kiss with her on-screen husband, Silverman revealed that she didn’t know there was a difference between a kiss for love and a kiss for the camera.

"I just fully did an open-mouth tongue kiss every time. I didn't know better and nobody said anything" she said.

She went on to note that her only reference at the time for a sitcom kiss was the TV show "Happy Days."

"They made out hard in that," she joked.

Silverman believes that it was easier for producers to fire her than have the awkward conversation about her on-screen lip locks.

The Hollywood Reporter notes she was replaced on the show by Julie Warner, but that "Pride & Joy" was canceled after airing only six episodes in May of 1995.

While the back-to-back firings may have been rough on the young comedian at the time, she assured fans during the Q&A that she is very pleased with her past because it led her to the career she enjoys today.

"It gets me to wherever I am — here," she told viewers.

While the star seems sanguine about her past mishaps, she recently doubled back to apologize for jokes she made about Paris Hilton at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

Speaking on her "The Sarah Silverman Podcast" recently, the funnywoman said she only recently learned that a letter she penned to Hilton years ago was never received. She said she regretted the "hardcore" jokes "kind of immediately."

"So, here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am really sorry," Silverman said, according to Us Weekly. "I was then and I am, much more completely and with far more understanding, I think, now."