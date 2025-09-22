Sarah Michelle Gellar faces backlash over daughter's lavish 16th birthday gift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Michelle Gellar is catching some heat from the online parenting police.

On Friday, the " Buffy the Vampire Slayer " star — who shares daughter, Charlotte, 16, and son, Rocky, 13, with husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. — took to social media to wish her eldest a "Happy Birthday," but was quickly met with criticism.

"16 years ago today, you made me a mom. I believe the quote is … a daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend. Charlotte, you are that and so much more," Gellar wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos. "You are strong, you are inspiring, you are kind, you are funny (almost as funny as me 😉) and most importantly you are one of a kind, the best kind. I'm so lucky to call you my best friend. And I’m equally excited to finally be your passenger PRINZEss."

Among those photos included a couple snaps of a brand-new Jeep topped with a large red bow.

Some people in the comments section were quick to judge Gellar for her generous gift.

"Really great choice of first car for the planet.. go burn loads of fuel on roads with your off road 4x4!," one follower commented.

"My son had to work hard and save up to buy his first car, like myself and my wife," another wrote.

"This is ridiculous for a 16 yr old," one user added.

But others stuck up for Gellar.

"If her parents want to buy a car for her birthday, let them," one fan argued. "If they want to buy her a college education, let them. If they want to buy her a brand-new pet, let them. At the end of the day, it's their money, their child, their business."

"This is a nice wholesome post. Figures all the jealous, bitter people would find a way to be upset," another added.

"We need to normalize not being petty and jealous that someone has what you don’t," another user wrote.

Representatives for Gellar did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this year, Gellar opened up about the secret to her long-lasting marriage with Prinze.

During an appearance on "Today With Jenna and Friends," the 48-year-old actress surprised hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Tiffany Haddish with her "simple" secret to achieving a long-lasting marriage.

"Separate bathrooms!" she said on the show .

Hager couldn't hold back her surprise, asking the actress, "That’s it? It’s that simple?" to which Gellar responded, "It's that simple."

The couple first met when filming the hit movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997, but they didn't start dating until three years later, in 2000. After just two years of dating, the two tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Mexico in 2002, later welcoming their two children.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in December 2024, Gellar put the blame for the high divorce rate in America on shifting societal views.

She explained that many people don't put in the effort when it comes to making relationships work, explaining that "everything takes work in you, whether it's a friendship or a work relationship or a marriage."