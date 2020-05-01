Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams have put their wedding plans on hold amid pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Like many engaged couples, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the "Bachelorette" alum.

Adams, 35, recently spoke to Access Hollywood and discussed the pair's upcoming nuptials.

"There are no wedding plans,” Adams told the outlet.

He continued: “I think the thought was that we’d originally start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening... What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?”

When asked about the possibility of a Zoom wedding, Wells said no, adding that "if it [pandemic] lasts really really long, I think then we would do a small backyard thing."

"But that’s probably not going to happen,” he added.

As for how it's been going in quarantine for the couple? Adams says everything has been "so far, so good," and the pair hasn't had any fights.

"... If we're going to glass-half-full this or silverline it, it's been quite nice to spend a lot of quality time with my fiancée," he said.

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement last July after their romance began in 2017.