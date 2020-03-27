Sarah Hyland thanks 'Bachelorette' alum JoJo Fletcher for 'dumpin' now-fiancé Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is grateful to "Bachelorette" alum JoJo Fletcher.

The "Modern Family" star recently thanked Fletcher, 29, for sending Adams, 35, home during season 12 of "The Bachelorette."

In an Instagram post shared by E! News on Thursday, which included a photo of the pair's goodbye on the reality competition dating series, Hyland, 29, jokingly commented: “Thanks for dumpin’ him," along with a kissing emoji.

Fletcher, who was tagged in the comment, admitted: “Lol! I think it allllll worked out perfectlyyyyy." "Love you guys," she added along with heart and kissing emojis.

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement last July after their romance began in 2017.

Meanwhile, Fletcher handed her final rose to Jordan Rodgers during "The Bachelorette" in 2016.

Fletcher and Rodgers, 31, recently revealed that the coronavirus outbreak has prompted them to consider delaying their upcoming summer wedding.

“We haven't announced the date of our wedding yet, but it is this summer," Fletcher said of the ceremony, per Entertainment Tonight.

She continued: "But today our wedding planner actually called me and was like, 'Hey, where's your head at with everything?' And I was like, 'Well, we're good. Like, we're just going to wait until the last minute to see if we need to reschedule.' And she said to us, 'Totally hear you, but the problem with that is that your venue now is starting to book up through up until 2021.'"