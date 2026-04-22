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Former Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson’s former dresser convicted of murder back in spotlight as case resurfaces

Natalie Dormer stars as the former Duchess of York in 'The Lady,' which explores Jane Andrews' rise and downfall

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Sarah Ferguson’s past still haunts her reputation: author Video

Sarah Ferguson’s past still haunts her reputation: author

Former friend Allan Starkie told Fox News Digital Sarah Ferguson’s judgment and associations during financial strain damaged her public image. Starkie is the author of "Fergie: Her Secret Life."

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Sarah Ferguson has, at times, found herself in troubling circles.

Years before her links to Jeffrey Epstein raised eyebrows, the former Duchess of York found herself in headlines over her ex-dresser, later convicted of murder.

Jane Andrews, Ferguson’s former royal dresser, is the subject of the new BritBox scripted series, "The Lady," which stars Natalie Dormer as the ex-duchess. It explores Andrews’ rise to prominence behind palace doors, her close bond with Ferguson and her eventual downfall.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson looking somber in black clothing outside a church in London after attending a funeral.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, attend the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London, England. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"I would say that [Sarah] was probably not the best judge of character," Allan Starkie, Ferguson’s former friend and author of "A Date with Death," told Fox News Digital.

"She was desperate for money, desperate for guidance, and I think she gravitated very often to the wrong people," said Starkie.

Ferguson is the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II who was stripped of his royal titles following his friendship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews in a scene from The Lady.

Natalie Dormer portrays Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, alongside Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews in "The Lady." (James Pardon/Britbox/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)

Starkie first met Ferguson, 66, through his friend and business partner John Bryan, whose relationship with her dominated the tabloids. In 1992, the Daily Mirror published photos of Bryan sucking on the royal’s toes while on vacation in Saint-Tropez. At the time, the mother of two was still married, but separated from the former Prince Andrew.

WATCH: SARAH FERGUSON’S PAST STILL HAUNTS HER REPUTATION: AUTHOR

Sarah Ferguson’s past still haunts her reputation: author Video

The scandal caused major embarrassment for the royal family and further damaged Ferguson’s public image as her marriage moved toward divorce in 1996.

Starkie claimed Ferguson maintained a large household staff despite financial pressures. Other accounts have similarly described a sizable staff and significant running costs as she faced well-documented financial strain in the 1990s.

Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, waving from Buckingham Palace balcony.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are seen here on their wedding day in 1986. (Derek Hudson/Getty Images)

"As a result, her life during the period of separation before divorce was one in which we were constantly coming up with ideas to generate money so she could be self-sufficient," Starkie said.

WATCH: JANE ANDREWS’ RISE AS A ROYAL DRESSER ENDED IN MURDER: AUTHOR

Jane Andrews’ rise as a royal dresser ended in murder: author Video

"She was under a lot of pressure. She also began devoting more time to charity work because I think she felt, in a way, that in the public’s mind she was in direct competition with Princess Diana, who used charity work to really win over the British public — really the world."

Andrews began working for Ferguson in 1988. She served as Ferguson's dresser and later became more of a personal aide. Starkie said that during his time working on several business endeavors with Ferguson, he became acquainted with Andrews.

Sarah Duchess of York walking with her dresser Jane Andrews at Heathrow Airport.

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, is seen here with her dresser, Jane Andrews, on March 10, 1994. (Tim Ockenden/PA Images)

"We brought Jane with us most of the time," he recalled of their travels. "She actually came into the orbit of the British royal family, believe it or not, by answering a classified ad in a magazine. I would say that Jane changed very much in terms of her personality, her dress, her mannerisms by mimicking the duchess’ personality and really turning into a chameleon of the duchess."

Sarah Duchess of York departing Heathrow with her dresser Jane Andrews.

Sarah Ferguson is seen here departing Heathrow Airport for Kenya with her dresser Jane Andrews on March 10, 1994. Andrews was later convicted in London of murdering her lover Thomas Cressman in 2000. (Tim Ockenden/PA Images)

"She was very deferential to the duchess, always referring to her as ‘Your Royal Highness,’ curtsying whenever they saw each other," Starkie said. "She really seemed to have no personality at all. Anytime you asked her a question, before she answered, she’d lower her eyes and blush, no matter what the question was. She was very timid."

As Andrews’ career blossomed, the two women became friends, said Starkie.

Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews in a scene from The Lady.

"The Lady" is available for streaming on BritBox. (Jonathan Ford/Britbox/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)

"In 1993, roughly one year after I had entered the scene and got to know the women, Jane had managed to befriend the princesses, Eugenie and Beatrice," said Starkie, referring to Ferguson's daughters. 

"[Jane] kind of controlled the staff a little bit and ingratiated herself so much with the duchess that the duchess decided to incorporate her into her business staff," he claimed. "Now, keep in mind, Jane studied fashion and didn’t have a financial background, so it was a very odd decision."

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Sarah Ferguson surrounded by press photographers arriving in Mayfair London.

Sarah Ferguson, later Duchess of York, is surrounded by press photographers as she arrives for work in Mayfair, London, on March 3, 1986, shortly after the announcement of her engagement to Prince Andrew. (David Levenson/Getty Images)

Starkie said he also witnessed Ferguson’s "chameleon" personality.

"She could change her accent to sound like the Oxford accent that the British royal family uses," he explained. "She could make herself seem very aloof and princess-like. On the other hand, if you were hanging out with her, she could be very vulgar. She would tell dirty jokes. She would let her accent slip into what it naturally was.

The Duchess of York standing at the launch of the Arena Cricket League at Dummer Cricket Centre.

Sarah Ferguson attends the launch of the 1999/2000 Arena Cricket League at the Dummer Cricket Centre on Major Ferguson's estate in Hampshire. (Sean Dempsey/PA Images)

"When she was with her husband, she would be the consummate officer’s wife. She would have that flirtatiousness with the other senior officers, but would still be aloof, somewhat distant, yet elegant and approachable."

The Duchess of York standing outdoors in Toronto, Canada.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were married for 10 years. They divorced in 1996. (Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

"I’ve also seen her in fits of depression, when she seemed hopeless, in fits of euphoria, where she thought everything would always be OK," Starkie claimed. "She could wear a lot of hats. And when she was in one of those roles, they were very, very convincing. You would believe that was the actual Sarah Ferguson. And then it could flip into something else almost immediately."

While Ferguson seemingly met her match in Andrews, the dresser was let go from the staff in 1997. According to reports, Andrews felt blindsided by the layoff but had felt increasingly underappreciated in her role. There were also claims she struggled with the loss of status and proximity to royal life, which she had valued.

Jane Andrews arriving at the Old Bailey courthouse in London.

Jane Andrews is seen here arriving at the Old Bailey in London as the jury continues deliberations in her murder trial. Andrews, 34, denies killing 39-year-old Thomas Cressman at their home in The Maltings, Fulham, west London. (Peter Jordan/PA Images)

"A lot of people think that Jane’s story is a Cinderella story, but it really isn’t," Starkie explained. "During that whole seven-year relationship between Jane and the duchess, it wasn’t exactly a dream job. It had wonderful factors. It had wonderful perks, but she was a servant working for a lady who vacillated very much in the way she treated any relationship."

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Jane Andrews arriving at the Old Bailey courthouse

Jane Andrews, former aide to the Duchess of York, arrives at the Old Bailey where she faces charges for the murder of her lover, businessman Thomas Cressman, in London on March 19, 2002. (Getty Images)

After leaving the royal household, Andrews was later introduced to businessman Thomas Cressman, People magazine reported. The whirlwind romance was tumultuous, and they would allegedly threaten each other, the outlet shared. Andrews claimed that the financier was abusive.

In 2000, the couple reportedly got into a heated argument over their future. The fighting was so contentious that Cressman called police, urging them to come because "someone is going to get hurt" and "would like somebody here to stop us hurting each other," The Guardian reported.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Adams speaking at Kent Police Headquarters in Maidstone

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Adams speaks during a media conference at Kent Police Headquarters in Maidstone, Kent, about the case of Jane Andrews. (Gareth Fuller/PA Images)

Prosecutors said Andrews attacked Cressman, 39, striking him with a cricket bat before fatally stabbing him. Andrews claimed she had been abused and feared for her life.

Metropolitan Police officer collecting photo of Thomas Cressman.

Businessman Thomas Cressman was murdered in 2000. He was 39 years old at the time of his death. (PA Images)

Andrews was convicted of murder in 2001 and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of about 12–15 years. She briefly escaped from an open prison in 2009 but was recaptured days later. Andrews was released in 2019 to a probation hostel, People reported.

Andrews has since kept a low profile and has not publicly addressed "The Lady," People reported. ITV reached out to Cressman’s family ahead of filming and later showed them the series in a private screening, the BBC reported.

Jane Andrews facing camera in police mugshot.

Jane Andrews was found guilty of murdering her lover Thomas Cressman. (PA Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Ferguson's spokesperson for comment about the series and Starkie’s claims. 

Starkie’s friendship with the former duchess collapsed over a business fallout in 1996, Page Six reported. When his other book, "Fergie: Her Secret Life," was published, a spokesperson called his claims "ludicrous," the outlet reported.

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Barbara and Harry Cresman standing at a press conference in London.

Barbara and Harry Cresman, mother and father of Thomas Cressman, speak at a press conference in London following the conviction of Jane Andrews at the Old Bailey for the murder of their son. (Matthew Fearn/PA Images)

In September, following renewed scrutiny of Ferguson’s links to Epstein, Dormer announced she wouldn’t promote "The Lady" and would instead donate her salary to charity. Ferguson previously said she deeply regretted her association with Epstein, acknowledging it had been a serious error in judgment.

Starkie hopes Ferguson will think twice about who she lets into her life.

Sarah Ferguson and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attending a funeral at Westminster Cathedral in London

Sarah Ferguson (left) and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attend the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London on Sept. 16, 2025. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

"I think that Sarah Ferguson chose people in many cases because they were interesting," he said.  "In choosing interesting, eccentric people, she sometimes endangered her own reputation by associating with people that would end up becoming notorious in different ways."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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