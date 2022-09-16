Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince Andrew
Published

Sarah Ferguson seen for first time since Queen Elizabeth's death, views floral tributes with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, maintained a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
British citizens honor Queen Elizabeth II: She ‘spread her love across the world’ Video

British citizens honor Queen Elizabeth II: She ‘spread her love across the world’

Fox News Digital spoke with people in the U.K. about what Queen Elizabeth II means to them, as they waited to pay respects to the Monarch.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York was seen Friday with Prince Andrew as the pair viewed floral tributes left in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The pair's outing at Windsor Castle marked the first time Ferguson, known fondly as Fergie, has been seen with the royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ferguson dressed in all black as she viewed the tributes.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York look at floral tributes laid by people near Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York look at floral tributes laid by people near Windsor Castle. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

This is the first time Sarah Ferguson, known as Fergie, has been seen with members of the royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is the first time Sarah Ferguson, known as Fergie, has been seen with members of the royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor despite being divorced.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor despite being divorced. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

WHERE IS FERGIE? DUCHESS OF YORK'S ABSENCE FROM ROYAL MOURNING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II EXPLAINED

Prince Andrew and Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before now King Charles would divorce Princess Diana.

Andrew and Ferguson share two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Following their split, Ferguson kept up a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of York shared a heartfelt tribute to the queen shortly following Elizabeth's death.

"I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," Ferguson wrote on social media. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years."

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth," she added. "To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

"I will miss her more than words can express."

Sarah Ferguson had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II even after her divorce from Prince Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II even after her divorce from Prince Andrew. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

The former couple married in 1986 and divorced in 1996. They share two daughters; Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The former couple married in 1986 and divorced in 1996. They share two daughters; Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

Sarah Ferguson released a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sarah Ferguson released a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ferguson's close relationship with the queen could have stemmed from the lack of relationship with her own mother. The Duchess of York's mom died in a car crash in 1998 after divorcing Ferguson's father and remarrying.

"I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother. [She’s] never faltered," Ferguson previously said about Queen Elizabeth II on an episode of the "Tea with Twiggy" podcast in 2021.

"I absolutely think there is no greater mentor," she added. "The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honor. A huge honor. Makes me want to cry."

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew photographed with Queen Elizabeth II before their marriage.

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew photographed with Queen Elizabeth II before their marriage. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending