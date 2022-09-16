Sarah Ferguson seen for first time since Queen Elizabeth's death, views floral tributes with Prince Andrew

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York was seen Friday with Prince Andrew as the pair viewed floral tributes left in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The pair's outing at Windsor Castle marked the first time Ferguson, known fondly as Fergie, has been seen with the royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ferguson dressed in all black as she viewed the tributes.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before now King Charles would divorce Princess Diana.

Andrew and Ferguson share two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Following their split, Ferguson kept up a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of York shared a heartfelt tribute to the queen shortly following Elizabeth's death.

"I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," Ferguson wrote on social media. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years."

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth," she added. "To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

"I will miss her more than words can express."

Ferguson's close relationship with the queen could have stemmed from the lack of relationship with her own mother. The Duchess of York's mom died in a car crash in 1998 after divorcing Ferguson's father and remarrying.

"I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother. [She’s] never faltered," Ferguson previously said about Queen Elizabeth II on an episode of the "Tea with Twiggy" podcast in 2021.

"I absolutely think there is no greater mentor," she added. "The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honor. A huge honor. Makes me want to cry."

