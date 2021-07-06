Sandra Lee has only ‘5 more pounds to go’ on weight-loss journey



Sandra Lee is close to her goal weight.

The celebrity chef revealed she’s only five pounds away from her goal, which she wanted to reach before her 55th birthday on July 3. Even though she didn’t quite reach her milestone, she’s proud of how far she’s come.

"Only five more pounds to go. Wanted to meet my goal weight before I turned 55 which is tomorrow but I’m pretty happy with where I am-I feel great!!!" she captioned a selfie showing off her "birthday dress."

"Healthy thoughtful weight loss goals are not easy but worth it. Sending you all love today and every single day."

Lee shared in January that she had started a cleanse after gaining 30 pounds in quarantine.

"Personally over the last year I gained 30 pounds and weighed in at 170 two days before Christmas—None of my clothes fit and worse i feel terrible," Lee explained in a social media post at the time. "I feel my very best at 140 pounds-I’m 5’9" that’s a good weight for me."

In May, the TV chef revealed she was down 17 pounds after officially kickstarting her diet just two months before, which included intermittent fasting and healthier eating.



"Getting there— 17 pounds down and being healthy is number one—-my best fit weight is another 10 to go! We shall see-I started 2 months ago," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in athleisure, noting she was upping her activity to 10,000 to 20,000 steps per day.

Lee’s health journey began after a tumultuous year, which included splitting from longtime love Gov. Andrew Cuomo and moving out of the Westchester house they shared.

The pair announced their split in September 2019, although Page Six exclusively reported in May of that year they were no longer living together.

She’s since moved to Malibu, Calif.

This story originally appeared on Page Six.