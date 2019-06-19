Sandra Bullock won't fix Keanu Reeves up on a date: 'He's good'

As Keanu Reeves continues to be the world’s favorite heartthrob, his former co-star says he doesn’t need anyone’s help when it comes to dating.

The 54-year-old actor’s star is on the rise thanks to roles in recent hits like “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum,” “Toy Story 4,” “Always Be My Maybe” and title as resident “respectful king” of the internet. He recently found out that he’s considered somewhat as a meme as “America’s boyfriend,” to which he seemed charmingly befuddled.

With all the attention, many are wondering who is going to scoop up the notoriously single actor or if he needs some matchmaking help. However, when it comes to dating, his former “Speed” co-star, Sandra Bullock, notes that he doesn’t need anyone’s matchmaking abilities.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the actress as she accepted an award for her horror film “Bird Box.” When asked who she would set up with the former “Matrix” actor, Bullock was quick to distance herself from the question.

"He doesn't need anybody's help!" Bullock exclaimed. "Nope. He's good."

Unfortunately, Bullock may not be the best person to ask about setting Reeves up on a date. Both actors recently revealed that they developed crushes on each other during the filming of “Speed’ that ultimately went nowhere.

“I’m thinking of how sweet Keanu Reeves was, and how handsome he was. It was hard, it was hard for me to really be serious,” Bullock, 54, recalled in a clip shared by People.

Speaking on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Reeves admitted that he wasn’t aware she had feelings for him.

“She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either. It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress,” he said.

