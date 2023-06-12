Samuel L. Jackson’s viral Tony Awards moment: Why the star is being called out

He might not have secured the Tony Award he came for, but Samuel L. Jackson certainly garnered attention after his "losing face" went viral online.

Jackson, who was nominated for his performance in August Wilson’s "The Piano Lesson," looked the opposite of thrilled while waiting for a winner to be announced.

One user on Twitter took notice, writing, "wow samuel l. jackson DOES NOT want to be at the tony’s."

Brandon Uranowitz from "Leopoldstadt" ultimately took home the award, but cameras caught Jackson flash an overt eyeroll while appearing to reluctantly applaud his fellow nominee.

ANGELA BASSET ACCUSED OF BEING 'SORE LOSER' IN VIRAL OSCAR MOMENT AFTER JAMIE LEE CURTIS' WIN

"Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme," one person wrote to Twitter.

"Samuel L. Jackson’s face took me all the way out," another added. "He looks like he knew he wasn’t getting the Tony," perhaps explaining the 74-year-old's lackluster reaction.

Other people took it as an opportunity to voice their opinions on whom they believed the award should have gone to, with one person saying, "Samuel L. Jackson didn't win. I'm done watching the Tony's. I rarely watch awards shows, but I watched this one for that reason."

Another person was more supportive of Uranowitz's success, sharing "Samuel L. Jackson was amazing in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, but Brandon Uranowitz was magnificent in Leopoldstadt. Also he deserved a Tony for Falsettos. I’m thrilled for him!"

This was the first Tony Award for Uranowitz.

A representative for Jackson did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The incident was reminiscent of another awkward moment at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this spring.

Angela Bassett did not reign victorious like her character Queen Ramonda from the "Black Panther" franchise, losing the award for Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis for her portrayal of Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the critically acclaimed, and Academy Award Best Picture winner, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

During the ceremony, cameras were focused on all five nominees as presenters Ariana DeBose (who hosted this year's Tony Awards) and Troy Kotsur announced Curtis' name, much to her shock. "Oh, shut up," she could be seen saying.

Cameras did not immediately cut away from the losing nominees; Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu and Bassett, who did not look thrilled.

Social media users noticed that Bassett did not applaud or smile once Curtis was announced the winner, with some criticizing the actress for being a "sore loser."