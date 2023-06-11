Expand / Collapse search
Lupita Nyong'o wears daring silver breastplate on Tony Awards red carpet

The Oscar-winner wore the shocking look, modeled after her own chest.

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Lupita Nyong'o appeared to dare to bare on the Tony Awards red carpet, but her ensemble was a clever misdirect.

The Oscar-winner wore a silver breastplate top that made it appear as if she was going topless under the black velvet blazer she was wearing.

On her Instagram, Nyong'o revealed the top was molded from her own body, and said the feeling of wearing it left her, "Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized."

She went on to explain the origin of the look, created by Pakistani designer Misha Japanwala.

"Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body," the "Black Panther" star wrote. "In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies."

Lupita Nyong'o wearing silver breastplate

Lupita Nyong'o wore a silver breastplate on the Tony Awards red carpet, saying it left her "Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized." (ANGELA WEISS )

DRESS WORN BY LUPITA NYONG'O AT THE OSCARS FOUND UNDER BATHROOM SINK

She continued, with a quote from the designer, focusing on not feeling ashamed of her work.

The "Star Wars" star concluded the post, thanking Japanwala for the look.

"Misha, thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW," Nyong'o wrote.

Nyongo's look was also accentuated with a graphic tattoo-like design on her shaved head.

split of Lupita Nyong'o wearing blazer and shaved head close up

Lupita Nyong'o completed her edgy Tonys look with a tattoo-like design on her shaved head. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions/)

The 40-year-old was nominated for a Tony Award in 2016 for best actress in a play for her role in "Eclipsed."

She won her Oscar, in the best supporting actress category, for her role in "12 Years a Slave" in 2014. 

